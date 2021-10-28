OSWEGO COUNTY – The Friends of Camp Hollis is the recipient of a donation from The Fulton Savings Bank.

The bank has long been a strong support for the Friends group, which raises money to help send children to Camp Hollis, the Oswego County-owned and operated campgrounds in the town of Oswego. The Friends of Camp Hollis also fundraises for special projects to improve the camp’s programs and grounds. In January of 2021 it launched a campaign for a new playground.

“Fulton Savings Banks’ generous donation for the camp’s new playground will help us tremendously toward our goal,” said Patrick Fink, Friends of Camp Hollis board member. “We appreciate their ongoing support for the work we do to provide Oswego County kids a safe and fun camping experience.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related