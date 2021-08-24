VOLNEY, NY – A joint celebration of the Friends of Great Bear and the Town of Volney History Center was held August 12, 2021 to dedicate a Legend and Lore Roadside Marker honoring the legend of how the Great Bear Recreational Area got its name.

The Great Bear Recreational Area, located on County Route 57 at the southern end of the town of Volney, started out as Great Bear Springs, shipping water across the country. Today the area’s 455 acres are open for public enjoyment. With almost 8 miles of marked trails the area is popular with hikers, mountain bikers, equestrians, cross country skiers and more.

The Legend and Lore Marker reads:

Local lore says a young Native American man attacked here by a large bear. Upon vanquishing the brea he named the spring Great Bear. New York Folklore. William C. Pomeroy Foundation 2021.

The Legend and Lore Roadside Marker was purchased with funds from a grant by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.

