FULTON – The Friends of History in Fulton, N.Y., Inc. will again be having their Spring Plant Fundraiser Saturday, May 15 and Sunday May 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oliver B. Paine Greenhouses, 125 Granby Road, off Route 48 between Fulton and Baldwinsville.

The Friends of History in Fulton, Inc. will receive 15% of your plant purchase. All plants in the greenhouses qualify. You MUST have the flyer/coupon in order for the Friends of History to receive 15% of your plant purchase. The coupon can be found here.

Thank you from the Friends of History in Fulton, Inc. and Oliver B. Greenhouses.

For more information, call 315-598-4616 or email [email protected] or contact Oliver B. Greenhouses at 315-592-2773, or visit www.oliverpainegreenhouses.com.

