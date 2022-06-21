Although a nursing shortage has forced Oswego County Hospice, (OCH), to possibly discontinue operation, the Friends of Oswego County Hospice, (FOCH), will continue to support hospice patients in the county, regardless of the future of OCH, said Elena Twiss, executive director, FOCH.

“We are not closing, in spite of what may happen to the county program,” Twiss said. “Moving forward, the Friends of Oswego County Hospice is dedicated to helping enhance the time that Oswego County patients and their families have together by providing financial assistance and non-medical support. We want the county hospice program to continue, but in the event that it is unable to, we—as a separate, independent, non-profit organization—will continue to operate and assist patients in Oswego County through whatever organizations are providing services.

“We will still be marching in Oswego’s Independence Day Parade, and we are continuing to operate Camp Rainbow of Hope, a summer camp for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one. In addition, we’ll be holding our annual meeting on July 20 at Breitbeck Park. Our mission may be modified, but our goal is still the same: to support and assist hospice patients in our county.”

For additional information on FOCH, visit www.friendsofhospice.org, or call 315-343-5223.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...