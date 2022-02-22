Linda Eagan, executive director, Fulton Block Builders, (FBB), was the featured speaker at the February 17 meeting of the Fulton Lions Club.

Eagan updated the Lions on the progress the organization has made since they began revitalizing Fulton neighborhoods in 2017, one block at a time. Following her presentation, Fulton Lions contributed $1,500 to the organization.

“We have supported Fulton Block Builders since they began,” said David Guyer, Fulton club president. “ Over the past five years, Linda and her teams have helped build neighborhood pride and made many improvements throughout the city, that has really made a difference in making our neighborhoods the best that they can be. We are extremely proud to support their fine work with our contribution.”

For more information on participating or supporting FBB, visit www.fultonblockbuilders.com, or visit them on Facebook under Fulton Block Builders.

Chartered in 1953, the Fulton club continues to be one of the most active in their district. The club is known for Charby’s Duck Derby, their Mane Event comedy night, and Lions Loot Sweepstakes. The Fulton Lions Club provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related