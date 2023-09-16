Fulton Fall Festival, Sponsored by Oswego Health, Returns Oct. 7 With Trackless Train Ride, Balloon Walk

FULTON, NY – This year, you can ride a trackless train as it blows bubbles out of its stack and the extremely popular balloon walk inside a giant hot-air balloon returns. It’s all part of what’s coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, sponsored by Oswego Health, Sat., Oct. 7, it was announced by Caroline Shue, chair, Special Events Committee (SEC), of Fulton, who manage the event.

“Once again, we expect an estimated 10,000 visitors to enjoy Fulton’s beautiful waterfront that is ringed with spectacular fall colors,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “They’ll be sampling the offerings of 75 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations, and a variety of family entertainment. The SEC, in cooperation with Fulton Parks and Recreation, has really built upon the success of the past two years to bring us a truly spectacular way to celebrate the season.”

“Oswego Health’s sponsorship of the 3rd Annual Fulton Fall Festival is an example of our commitment to supporting our community,” said Jamie Leszczynski, Oswego Health’s SVP of Communications and Chief Brand Officer. “The City of Fulton is home to our employees, providers, and our patients, and we take great pride in investing back in the communities we call home.”

“We are extremely grateful for the support and cooperation of Chris Waldron, director of Fulton Parks & Recreation, and his staff who work tirelessly to prepare the grounds, set up the stage, move picnic tables, bleachers, and trash cans so we can stage this event,” Shue said.

This free event, which runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., rain or shine, along Lake Neatahwanta behind the Fulton War Memorial, is bringing a trackless train, sponsored by Fisk Electric, that will offer free rides to adults and children. The train includes 4 cars, which holds a family of 4-5, and the ride lasts three minutes at an average speed of seven mph, while bubbles blow from the engine stack. There are no tickets, and rides are first come, first serve.

In addition, the balloon walk returns that was extremely popular at the 2022 fest. The set-up is simple: Take a hot air balloon—which is between 60- 80-feet high—spread it out on its side, anchor the top end, and blow it full of cold air with a powerful fan. This creates an inflated area inside the balloon with about a 50-foot ceiling. A large, heavy mat is placed over the bottom end of the balloon, making it easily accessible for children of all ages, including those in wheelchairs. Once inside, they’ll also have large inflatable balls to play with.

In addition to the trackless train and balloon walk, Master Pryor’s Taekwondo America will be sponsoring a “kick-a-thon” to raise money for the SEC, and they will be providing lost kid tags as well.

To make the event even easier to get to and from, the Fall Festival is offering free shuttle bus service through Oswego County Opportunities, Shue said. Bus stops will include Towpath Towers, Pathfinder Court, Oak Street Apartments and Fulton Mills Apartments. This year’s fest will once again feature a wide variety of food trucks with cuisine ranging from American barbeque to homemade donuts, burgers, and shaved ice.

The main stage will feature two bands this year: Max Scialdone (classic rock), and Danny G. (variety). There will also be performances by students from Belle Royale Dance Academy, and Off-Broadway Dance Center.

Children’s entertainment and activities, sponsored by Davis-Standard, will include balloon animals, a magician, animal show, bounce houses, face painting by the G. Ray Bodley High School Art Club, and free activities with prizes donated by the Great Eastern Whiteout, Shue said. Pony rides will be offered separately for purchase.

The performance schedule includes:

Music stage Danny G 10-12:30 Max Scialdone 1:30-4

Performance stage Off Broadway @ 12:30 Belle Royale @ 1:15

Children’s Pavilion Magician 11-12 Balloon Animals 12:30-1:30 Kick-a-thon 1:30-2:30 Animal Show 2:30-3:30



In addition, we receive tremendous support from students at G. Ray Bodley High School who volunteer to help us set up the bounce houses and children’s activities,” Shue said. “As well as from Fulton Block Builders, the Fulton Garden Club, and the Reimagine Fulton Committee.”

Upcoming city special events include a Halloween Decorating Contest, Oct 26, the annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Sat. Dec. 2, and a Christmas Porch Decorating Contest, Dec. 18. For more information on the SEC, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SpecialEventsFultonNY.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...