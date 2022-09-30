FULTON – Fulton City School District concluded its third week of school with open houses at Fulton Junior High School and G. Ray Bodley.

The FJHS open house, held Sept. 22, invited students and families into the building to meet with staff and teachers. Visitors could tour the school, learn from a number of school and community organizations at informational booths and grab a slice of pizza in the cafeteria.

“I thought it went really well,” said Principal Marc Copani of the event. “I saw a lot of happy families and seventh-grade students who were worried they would never learn their way around the building giving their families tours like they had been here for years.”

G. Ray Bodley High School had similar success the following evening. There, academic departments joined community organizations outside the school before visitors were led inside to tour the building or enjoy a meal.

One of the high points of the evening was the final test of students’ “egg drop” devices, crafted for Shanna Severance’s earth science class. From the building’s rooftop, Severance and several assistants tossed student projects toward the ground to test their carrier’s ability to protect their thin-shelled cargo.

“This was our first year doing the egg drop in earth science,” Severance explained. “With the positive feedback, I am thinking it will be an every year project.”

She was happy to report that all but one egg made it safely to the ground.

Both events were well-attended. Fulton elementary schools’ open houses were scheduled throughout the end of September and early October.

