FULTON, NY – This year’s holiday season was made a little brighter by the hard work of the Fulton Junior High student council.

For their second consecutive year, the student organization coordinated a schoolwide Toy Drive in conjunction with the Fulton Elks Club. Liz Gardner and Emily McGreevy, the group’s staff advisors, were pleased that this year’s drive brought in significantly more gifts that last year.

“That’s due in large part to Alison’s Day Care,” explained Gardner. Alison Johnson, a JHS parent and owner of Alison’s Daycare, asked her daycare families to donate toys to the cause in lieu of their holiday gift exchange. The decision helped the efforts of JHS students considerably.

The program was the decision of the school’s 15 student council members, who voted to continue the project and orchestrated the toy collection. Gifts were then passed on to the Fulton Elks Club for distribution. Though ultimately the choice of next year’s student council, the drive will likely return for 2023.

“As part of student council, we try to instill a sense of giving back to our community,” Gardner said.“This year, they exceeded all expectations. We are so fortunate to have such compassionate, kind, and giving students.”

