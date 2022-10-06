FULTON – Fulton Junior High students brought home their very own copy of the book “Ghost” by Jason Reynolds during the first week of October and began reading it with their families.

During the following three months, students and families will read the book together at home while celebrating and exploring the novel at school.

The project is part of a unique, national family literacy program called One School, One Book from non-profit Read to Them. The campaign is designed to strengthen the educational connection between home and school. Parents of younger students may already be familiar with the program, as Fulton elementary schools participated in it with the book “Nim’s Island” last spring.

“Reading a common book together turns out to be a terrific way to unite a school community and increase parental involvement,” said Read to Them Director of Programs, Bruce Coffey. “Reading aloud at home ensures students come to school prepared to read and to succeed – in school and in life.”

Families can read and discuss the book at home. In school, read alouds will happen during scheduled WIN time. Engaging activities related to the book will take place throughout the building from October until holiday recess.

Activities that support the book range from discussion questions in ELA to track-related geometry questions in Math and even breathing exercises in Science — just to name a few. Weekly trivia will take place in the library and building administrators will be sharing personal experiences they relate to the novel. The book also supports the district-wide literacy and social-emotional learning initiatives.

One School, One Book is the flagship program of Read to Them, a national non-profit based in Richmond, Virginia. The organization’s mission is to create a culture of literacy in every home.

“The secret sauce of family literacy is to create a symbiosis between home and school,” Coffey said. “When students see their book being read and shared and discussed at home and school, they are surrounded by the culture of literacy.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...