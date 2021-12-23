FULTON – Fulton Junior High School students and staff helped spread holiday cheer to the community by collecting toys for children in need.

Members of the FJHS Student Council facilitated a toy drive from December 6-14, and students and staff rose to the occasion. Dozens of new, unwrapped toys were collected and brought to the Fulton Elks Lodge for its annual toy drive.

“We were overwhelmed by the turnout for our toy drive,” said FJHS Principal Marc Copani, who commended the student council for spearheading the effort. “Thank you to everyone who contributed, it was an amazing show of charity.”

