Fulton Lions Club Helps With Voorhees Park Cleanup

April 14, 2021 ChirelloMarketing
Members of the Fulton Lions Club, Deana Michaels, City of Fulton mayor and Lions member, other city officials, neighbors, and family members of late Fulton Lion Bob Weston gathered at Voorhees Park on Saturday, April 10, to rake leaves, clear brush and clean up trash. Fulton Lion Audrey Avery, who is also Fulton’s 5th Ward councilor, organized the event. Other Lions who participated were Patrick Devendorf, David Guyer, Dave Garber and Steve Chirello. Above, Don Patrick, Jr., right, Fulton 3rd Ward councilor, and Mayor Michaels joined the 30 volunteers for the park cleanup. The Fulton Lions Club, sponsors of the April 25 Lions Loot drawing, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions. Photo Credit: iHeartOswego

