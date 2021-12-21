The Fulton Lions Club inducted Melody Morrison at their December 16 meeting and the installation was conducted by Fulton Lions Past President, Dr. Brett Tallents.
“We are delighted to welcome Melody as our newest member,” said David Guyer, Fulton president. “She is a wonderful addition as we continue our ongoing mission of service.” Morrison was sponsored by Lion Melissa Champion.
In addition to inducting a new member, the club received a $1,500 grant from Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels as part of her support of local non-profits with funds from the American Rescue Act. The check was presented to the club by Fulton 5th Ward Councilor and Fulton Common Council President, Audrey Avery.
Chartered in 1953, the Fulton club continues to be one of the most active in their district. The club is known for Charby’s Duck Derby, their Mane Event comedy night, and Lions Loot Sweepstakes. The Fulton Lions Club provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.
