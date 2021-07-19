The Fulton Lions Club is sponsoring a concert at Voorhees Park featuring the Anthony Joseph Swingtet at 6:30-8:00 p.m., Aug. 5, it was announced by David Guyer, club president.

The Swingtet will be playing in the park gazebo, dedicated to Fulton Lion Leo P. Chirello. The club will provide some seating, but people are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs. In addition, there will be ice cream for sale, as well as tickets to the upcoming Charby’s Duck Derby on Sept. 12, and information on Lions sight and hearing assistance programs. The club will also provide free transportation to residents of Towpath Towers and Mill Apartments.

The concert will feature selections from the Great American Songbook of Jazz that were made popular by some of the most famous jazz composers and performers, including: George Gershwin, Benny Goodman, Harold Arlen, Hoagy Carmichael, Duke Ellington and Syracuse native Jimmy Van Heusen.

Band members include leader Anthony Joseph, clarinet and vocals; Joe Ferlo, guitar; Mike Solazzo, upright bass; and Joe Cortini, drums.

For more than 30 years The Anthony Joseph Swingtet has entertained audiences in and around central New York with their musical energy and interpretations of classic jazz standards and ballads. The group offers the listener a ‘swingin’ sound that is smooth, sweet, and in the groove. Usually performing as a small combo (trio, quartet or quintet), the group has been described as providing a ‘chamber music-like’ jazz setting, creating a pleasant atmosphere that is comfortable for the listener to be absorbed in the music. It is also quite obvious that the band genuinely enjoys performing and will naturally develop a friendly rapport with their audience.

The Fulton Lions Club, sponsors of the September 12 Charby’s Duck Derby, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.

