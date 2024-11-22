FULTON – The Fulton Noon Rotary Club recently inducted Bekkah Frisch as its newest member. Bekkah is the owner and president of “I Heart Oswego” a website dedicated to promoting services, events and information about Oswego County. She has over a decade of digital marketing experience.

Bekkah is a lifelong resident of Granby, homeschool graduate and earned a BA in English from Wells College. She is an author and received an international award for her debut novel “The Great Quiet”. She is currently a Board Member of Oswego Industries.

Her sponsor Rotary member Bill Grace stated “Our club is lucky to have such an energetic and enthusiastic member and we are delighted she has chosen to join our group.” She lives in Fulton with her husband Gary and daughter.

Fulton Noon Rotary meets at 12:00 noon on the first three Thursdays of the month at the Tavern on the Lock in Fulton.

