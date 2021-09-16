FULTON – The Fulton Polish Home will be having a take-out only polish dinner on Sunday, October 24, from noon til gone at the Polish Home located at 153 West First St So in Fulton.

Cost of the dinner will be $13 and will include golabki, kielbasa, pierogis, kapusta, and a slice of rye bread. Dinners are TAKE OUT ONLY and can be reserved by calling Kim at 315-532-9968 or Doug at 315-529-9273.

Only a small number of “walk-in meals” will be available so please call by October 17 to ensure your dinner reservation. Proceeds will be primarily designated to the Polish Home Building Fund.

