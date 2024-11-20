FULTON – The Fulton Noon Rotary Club recently listened to a program presented by Denise Rodriguez and Karen Noel, instructional coaches for the Fulton City Schools. They discussed the School’s new initiative called “The City and School Synergy: A United Future”. This program provides a formal recognition to a student that has attained a civic knowledge, skills, mindset and experiences. A seal can be earned as part of their high school transcript and diploma.

Brittney Jerred, Rotary President welcomes Denise and Karen. “Our club is pleased to be part of this committee and have assisted with the new tree nursery at the North Bay campground”.

Fulton Noon Rotary meets at 12:00 noon on the first three Thursdays of the month at the Tavern on the Lock in Fulton.

