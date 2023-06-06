CALIFORNIA, PA – Congratulations to Rebecca Stone of Fulton on being named to Pennsylvania Western University Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester.

Over 3,500 Pennsylvania Western University students earned placement on the Dean’s List. Degree-seeking undergraduate students who achieve high academic standards are identified in accordance with the following criteria:

The student must earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.40.

The student must earn a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester, not including credits by proficiency examinations, incomplete grades, temporary grades (e.g., Not Reported), or satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades.

Stone currently studies at PennWest’s Edinboro Campus.

