FULTON – Fulton Sunrise Rotarians gathered at Foster Park to observe Earth Day 2022.

Members began by picking up debris that was littering the grounds. Foster Park was adopted as a long-term Rotary project many years ago. Besides helping to keep the park clean FSR has also donated playground equipment and painted the pavilion several times.

The park was selected as the club’s 2021-2022 District Grant Project. Together with the city of Fulton, the club designed and installed handicapped access parking pads and an ADA compliant walkway. The walkway connects the parking lot to the pavilion and the Fulton Fury baseball field.

The finishing touches along the walkway were started during the Earth Day clean up event and will be completed this spring. Members will add stone and dirt along the walkway to level it with the grounds and will plant grass in the areas that were disturbed last fall during the excavation and paving. Fulton Sunrise Rotary and the city are excited to have made Foster Park more accessible for our community to enjoy.

