FULTON – Fulton Ultimate Frisbee is putting on an in-house tournament this Sunday, July 10 at Fulton Jr High School.

This is open to the public and totally free. It is beginner friendly, with no experience needed.

Ultimate Frisbee is a field sport, like soccer, except it is played on a football field. No contact. Catch the disc in the end zone and you score.

We’ll form 4 teams and play from 5:30 – 8:00. Players should be here at the Fulton Jr High School by 5:30 so we can have everyone present to make teams at 5:40. There will be some fun awards handed out at the end of the tournament!

Players should bring four shirts for keeping track of teams: white, red, black, and green or blue.

Reach out to [email protected] or look us up on Facebook to stay in the loop for future events and weekly games.

