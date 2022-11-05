OSWEGO COUNTY– The Fulton Veterans Council invites members of the public to its Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11 at Veterans’ Park, located across from the Fulton Municipal Building on South First Street.

Coffee and doughnuts will be served at City Hall at 10 a.m., with the ceremony starting at 11 a.m. Immediately following the ceremony, a complimentary luncheon will be held at the Fulton Polish Home, located at 153 W. First St. South.

Marine Corps veteran and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 569 Commander Mike Miller will be introduced as the next Fulton Veterans Council Veteran of the Year.

The Fulton Veterans Council is comprised of the American Legion, VFW, Masonic War Veterans, Thank A Service Member, Polish American Legion, the Marine Corps League, VFW Auxiliary, the Polish Home and the Elks Lodge.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related