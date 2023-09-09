FULTON – The Fulton Veterans Council hosts a remembrance ceremony to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to America’s citizens. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 at Veterans’ Park across from Fulton City Hall, 141 S. First Street.

The ceremony pays tribute to prisoners of war (POW), those missing in action (MIA) and the thousands lost during and as a result of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the U.S.

The ceremony will conclude with coffee and doughnuts in the community room of Fulton City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

For details, contact Donna Kestner with the Fulton Veterans Council at 315-598-9696.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related