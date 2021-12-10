FULTON – MISSION:midlife Wellness Studio is the recipient of a $4,000 Business Recovery and Revitalization Grant awarded by the City of Fulton and Fulton Community Development Agency.

Beth Ann Dice, owner/trainer at the studio, is a Certified Cancer Exercise Specialist. The Studio, located in the historic Cortini building on Cayuga Street, features programs to aid midlife and older women, particularly those with chronic conditions, in leading a healthier and fulfilling lifestyle through exercise, sensible food choices, stress reduction, improved sleep and mindset work. The addition of a cancer exercise program makes MISSION:midlife the only facility in the area to offer this service.

Dice, who is also a Certified Personal Trainer, will use the funds to expand her Cancer Wellness Program.

“Wellness is not about perfection or some unrealistic state” Dice said. “It’s about taking you where you are right now, even if you have cancer or other health issues, and doing all that you can do to be as healthy as possible.”

Using her 4M Method to Wellness: Meals, Movement, Mindset and, when put all together create the 4th M, the Magic of a healthier lifestyle.

“Wellness is like a 3 legged stool with Meals, Movement & Mindset being the legs that hold up the seat, the Magic, if you will. If you short-change one, or remove one leg all together, the stool falls over,” Dice said.

Cancer Exercise Specialists® (CES) are qualified to assess, design, and implement individual and group exercise programs for individuals diagnosed with cancer and are skilled in evaluating health behaviors and risk factors, conducting comprehensive fitness assessments, writing appropriate exercise recommendations, and motivating individuals to modify negative health habits and maintain positive lifestyle behaviors for health promotion. The CES has a complete understanding of the entire cancer process from diagnosis to treatment, recovery, prevention of lymphedema, and contraindications.

Dice’s certification is through The Cancer Exercise Training Institute, considered the gold-standard of education in oncology exercise and has trained more individuals than any other organization in the world. Through CETI’s Advanced Qualification live workshops and home study, participants learn about twenty six types of cancer and pediatrics, their surgeries, treatments, lymphedema identification, prevention, and treatment, reconstructive procedures, contraindications, side-effects and so much more. Following a comprehensive examination, attendees are awarded the Cancer Exercise Specialist® and/or Breast Cancer Recovery BOSU® Specialist ™Advanced Qualifications.

Ms. Dice has been featured on Jack Mize’s Influencer Radio, Healthy Aging Chronicle, Atlanta Business Journal, MarketWatch, Business Innovators, Small Business Trends, Conversations for your Health, and Redefine Fitness as well as CBS & NBC.

The Studio, which has been described as a “warm hug” by clients, opened in July 2018 and features private and small group program options both in person and online. Dice also holds certifications in Stress Management and Sleep Coaching, and is completing a certification as a Breast Cancer Recovery BOSU® Specialist. Dice is available for consultation by calling 315-887-1182 or visiting bethanndice.com

Press release from Beth Ann Dice.

