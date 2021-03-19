FULTON – Ready, Set, Summer! The Fulton Family YMCA is set to offer their annual summer Day Camp program from July 5 through August 27.

The program will be offered to all participants in grades K-completed 7th. Each week of the program will feature a unique theme, such as “Party in the USA,” “Year in a Week,” and “NY State Fair.”

Due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, the Fulton Family YMCA and its childcare team are working in accordance with guidelines provided by the State, as well as regulations set forth by the Department of Health and the Office of Children and Family Services, to ensure that the Day Camp program is positioned to meet the heightened health and safety needs of its participants.

Amanda Godfrey, the Fulton Family YMCA’s Childcare Director, remains optimistic that Day Camp participants will have the same enjoyable summer camp experience, and is hoping to bring back field trips, should COVID-19 guidelines allow it. Field trips may include Thunder Island, WonderWorks, the Zoo, and the CMOO/Most Museum.

For more information on the Day Camp program, as well as pricing options, please contact the Fulton Family YMCA at 315-598-9622, or visit our website www.fultonymca.org. You can also reach Amanda Godfrey directly at [email protected].

The Fulton Family YMCA is a community organization that focuses on strengthening the minds, bodies, and spirits of members through its commitment to youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

