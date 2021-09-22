FULTON – Fulton Youth Hockey is excited to announce our plans for the 2021/2022 season.

We will be offering teams at the following levels. Learn to play Hockey, Mites (8u), Squirts (10u), Peewees (12u) house and travel team, Bantams (14u). We are also bringing back our free learn to skate program (more details to follow). If it’s your first year ever playing hockey and you are signing up at the 10u, 12u, and 14u levels, there is no FYHA registration fee.

We will also have our 1st ever girls team at the 10u level. Our house teams will play in the Snowbelt Hockey League. Our house teams have been very competitive and have won several Snowbelt Jam tournament championships. You will be hard pressed to find a lower registration fee anywhere in CNY.

Registration is available here.

