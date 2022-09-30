Fulton’s Granby Elementary Hosts Fun-Filled Open House

FULTON – Granby Elementary added a unique twist of fun family activities to this year’s fall open house.

On Tuesday, September 27, the school opened its doors to hundreds of students and families. While visitors were welcomed by traditional open house activities like tours of the building and conversations with educators and administrators, new surprises added an almost carnival-like atmosphere.

Staff-served hot dog meals, face-painting, photo backdrops, a book fair and even a sizable inflatable bounce house were all available to visitors. Excited students were eager to join the fun and show off their classrooms and teachers.

The open house nearly concludes the Fulton City School District’s open houses for the fall. Fairgrieve Elementary School’s own event is scheduled for the evening of Oct. 6.

