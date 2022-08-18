OSWEGO COUNTY – For more than 55 years Oswego County Opportunities has been fighting poverty and addressing the need for access to healthy, affordable food throughout our communities.

It’s this commitment to improving the quality of life for others and the many human services OCO programs offers that has inspired G & C Foods to include OCO among its charitable contributions.

“G&C Foods strives to embody the true spirit of corporate social responsibility, and we are committed to the highest standards of corporate citizenship,” said Rich Chapman, president of G&C Foods. “Our culture and values are rooted in service, integrity, and taking personal responsibility for our actions, outcomes, and reputation. G&C Foods gives back to our community through charitable food donations, sponsorships, end-of-year giving, and so much more. We connect people with employment opportunities and aim to make a difference in the communities in which we live and work. We are proud to support Oswego County Opportunities and their mission to inspire partnerships and provide services that empower people, support communities & change lives.”

G & C Foods recently presented OCO with a donation of $35,000 in support of the agency’s programs, including OCO’s Giving that Grows initiative that focuses on fighting hunger and food insecurity in our communities.

“We are proud to count such a caring and community-minded company as G & C Foods among our supporters,” said OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier. “As an anti-poverty agency OCO’s mission is to fight poverty in many forms. The programs and services we offer at OCO provide a ‘hand up’ to reach goals that will improve their quality of life and help them thrive. We are appreciative of the fact that OCO has been chosen as one of G & C Foods’ benefactors. G & C Foods’ commitment to our community and support of our programs is truly inspiring.”

Headquartered in Syracuse, G & C Foods is a food service and re-distributor of refrigerated, frozen and dry food products. The company stores and delivers more than 5,000 food items to meet the needs of customers in 28 states.

