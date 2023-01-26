Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation Awards Integrated Community Planning Funding To Boost Child Care Food Program

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY – Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc. (ICP) was recently selected as a grant recipient by the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation (GDMF).

GDMF President, Judy Queale-Dunsmoor, states that the foundation “shares a common goal with ICP of investing in and improving the quality of life for youth and families in and around Oswego. In helping ICP provide access to high-quality child care in a safe and healthy environment that fosters early learning, we know that we are continuing Garrett’s legacy of love for our community.”

One indicator of high-quality child care is provider participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). As a CACFP sponsor organization, ICP will utilize the GDMF funds to raise awareness of the program and promote child care providers to join.

CACFP is a free and voluntary program where participating child care providers receive nutrition education and are reimbursed grocery dollars for serving USDA approved meals and snacks to children in their care. All registered, licensed and legally exempt providers are eligible to participate in the program.

CACFP establishes favorable eating habits that contribute to the wellness, healthy growth, and development of young children. Thanks to the GDMF grant, ICP was able to purchase food-only gift cards as well as put together welcome kits consisting of a reusable shopping bag filled with a variety of items required to serve nutritious meals such as plates, cutlery, napkins, cups and bowls to be given to new CACFP providers.

For more information on ICP services, please visit www.icpoc.org and be sure to “Like and Follow” our Facebook page @ChildCareDevelopmentCouncil.

