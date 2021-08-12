FULTON – When Sophrona MacDonald, a member of Hannibal Girl Scout Troop #10704 was looking for a project that would help her achieve the Silver Award she knew she wanted to do a project that would positively impact others.

Upon visiting Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) website she was impressed with the Arbor House and the work that it does to help individuals in recovery from substance abuse disorders. MacDonald decided to put together a gift basket for each of Arbor House’s 16 residents.

The baskets were filled with a variety of hygiene products, art supplies, and even a snack. She also recruited her friends to write a personalized note card for each basket letting residents know that they support them and are wishing them well.

“We were pleasantly surprised when Sophrona contacted us and told us about her project,” said Director of OCO Behavioral Health Services Beth Thompson. “We greatly appreciate the effort that Sophrona put into this project. It is a very inspirational gesture. Our residents will be thrilled to receive their baskets.”

Established in 1987, OCO’s Arbor House offers twenty-four hour / seven day per week supervision for 16 adults in a warm and inviting home-like environment. Licensed by OASAS, the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports, the Arbor House is located in the beautiful countryside of western Oswego County a few miles west of the City of Oswego. For more information about Arbor House visit oco.org.

Did you know that OCO is celebrating its 55th Anniversary? Fifty Five years ago, OCO was officially incorporated as the county’s “Economic Opportunity” agency (now referred to as Community Action Agency). The agency was “born” as a result of President Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty” and while the words have changed slightly over time, OCO’s mission has stayed true to empowering people, supporting the community and changing lives…particularly for those who lack resources to thrive.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...