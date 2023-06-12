FULTON – Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School recently announced its list of graduating seniors who have achieved the honor of cum laude, magna cum laude, and summa cum laude. All will be honored at their graduation ceremony on Friday, June 16.

“We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our seniors who have culminated their high school education reaching the cum laude level,” said Nate Murray, building principal. “This is no small feat, especially considering how difficult school has been over the last several years. Your dedication and hard work should be celebrated!”

Cum Laude

Students earning the honor of cum laude have maintained a four-year, cumulative GPA of 85.000 to 89.999. They will be recognized with a white sash at graduation.

The following students will graduate cum laude: Jarret Austin, Raven Beedy, Mackenize Bennett, Ava Blasczienski, Ashlyn Bonnell, Simon Bradshaw, Colton Chapman, Carlee Chappell, Grace Clary, Aidan Collins-Wheeler, Lauren Diak, Yoni Domingo Jimenez, Alexis Durval, Cassidy Duso, Madison Hotchkiss, Shane Hughes, Rhyle Humphrey, Caitlin Johnson, Naomi Johnson, Daniel Ligoci, John McCauliffe III, Tyler Mills, Riley Reitz, Meadow Waterhouse, Peyton Wells, Donay Whaley, Tyler Wilson, and Logan Witkovsky.

Magna Cum Laude

Students earning the honor of magna cum laude have maintained a four-year, cumulative GPA of 90.000 to 94.999. They will be recognized with a silver sash at graduation.

The following students will graduate magna cum laude: Madison Baum, Izabella Bogardus, Luz de Luna Catano-Matip, Jordan Cavalier, Alexander Crisafulli, Gracie Dempsey, Mariflor Diaz-Perez, Matthew Duell, Melody Dunham, Nickolas Gartner, Linda Hartmann, Kelly Hayden, Ashley Huller, Cory Hyman, Nathan Jackowski, Amber Jackson, Chasity-Mari LeClair, Sutter Lewin, Emma Longley, Brenda Longok, Jocelyn Loomis, Lauralei Luther, Danielle Mackey, Kaeli McCarthy, Trae Mitchell, Samantha Moon, Connor Nugent, José Pascual Lopez, Jack Phillips, Camilla Piano, Addison Pickard, Dykel Ruscitto, Sydney Sachel, Maddison Schlosser, Hayden Shear, Brodie Snyder, Talia Trombino, Elijah Turner, Ethan Weaver, Joshua Wilcox, and Sean Wright.

Summa Cum Laude

Students earning the honor of summa cum laude have maintained a four-year, cumulative GPA of 95.000 and above. They will be recognized with a gold sash at graduation.

The following students will graduate summa cum laude: Megan Acker, Ryan Carroll, Sabrina Carvey, Teddy Clayton Jr., Sam Cotton, Madelyn Delano, Ava Demars, Ethan Demars, Braeden DePoint, Rileigh Drake, Tanner Emmons, Meghan Galvin, Katelyn Hartman, Trevor Hendrickson, Myah Jones, Riley Storrs, Rose LaDue, Mali Lamanna, Miranda Laws, Reagan Lunn, Riley Lunn, Harper McClave, Kayla McCraith, Kyra Merritt, Olivia Metcalf, Iz Moxley, Bryce Noel, William Patterson V, Alexis Pettit, Bryce Rogers, Leah Rowlee, Emily Seale, Ryley Spilman, Elle Stafford, Shayla Sykes, and Laura-Anne Vayo.

