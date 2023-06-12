FULTON – Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School recently honored its graduating seniors with its annual High Honor Graduate Banquet, formally recognizing those completing High School with an overall average of 90 or above.

On Wednesday, June 7, students and families gathered together in the GRB gymnasium for a delicious catered meal. The dinner was in honor of graduating Fulton students achieving magna cum laude (GPA of 90 to 94.999) and summa cum laude (GPA of 95 or above). 77 students were honored in all, with each receiving a special pin to be worn with their cap and gown at graduation.

After dinner, the event invited Aryelle Barbagallo to speak as an honored guest. Barbagallo is a former graduate of GRB, honored as the valedictorian of her class in 2017. She spoke on the importance of perseverance and priorities as students move into the next chapter of their lives.

“Focus on what’s really going to matter,” she encouraged graduates while sharing some of her own struggles and successes in earning a Ph.D. from Nazareth College.

The evening was hosted by school principal Nathan Murray and assistant principals Tracy Richards and Amy Stephenson. The meal was catered by Kristen’s Kitchen at Battle Island, with three cookie cakes from Kathy’s Cakes in Fulton.

Fulton’s annual graduation ceremony is Friday, June 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at G. Ray Bodley High School.

