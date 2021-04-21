Great Outdoors RV Superstore Continues Support of Fulton Block Builders.

FULTON – As it begins its fifth year, Fulton Block Builders (FBB) has been receiving strong support from community members, foundations, and businesses, including the Great Outdoors RV Superstore.

For 31 years, The Great Outdoors has been serving the RV lifestyle needs of Central New York’s communities, with locations in Fulton, Clay, and Auburn.

“We want to thank all of our customers for helping make The Great Outdoors Central New York’s premier RV dealer,” said the company’s president Bill Clark. “Giving back to those communities we serve is just one way that we do that. It is my pleasure to support FBB. I applaud the time and leadership Linda and the volunteers have devoted to this project. Supporting a movement like the Fulton Block Builders is good for all of us, whether we live in the city limits or not. Increasing street appeal, developing neighborhood pride and giving all residents the opportunity to live in a thriving community benefits everyone. We are glad to continue our support of such a worthy grass roots effort.”

FBB’s Administrative Director, Linda Eagan, recently met with Clark to receive a check for $500 in support of the 2021 Block Builder Program.

“Mr. Clark’s backing of our community is testimony to the strength, support and pride there is for Fulton. It means so much to have businesses like the Great Outdoors promote the work of all of our residents through FBB,” Eagan said.

For more information about Fulton Block Builders visit its website at https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...