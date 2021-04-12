Hannibal Artists Recognized At Oswego County Student Art Show

HANNIBAL, NY – Several Hannibal Central School District students were recently recognized for their artwork submitted into the 25th annual Oswego County Student Art Show.

Magen Darling earned a second-place award for her ceramics piece titled “Dark and Strange.” Honorable mentions were awarded in the photography category to Desiree Foss (“Apple Picking”), Jenna Cole (Ozzy) and Jordan Kilgore (“Peace”), while Gabriella Greenleaf earned honorable mention for her acrylic work titled “Mandala Morning.”

“These students have shined during this strange and unpredictable year, and have produced some great artwork,” said Hannibal High School art teacher Lauren Boyer. “There were over 200 pieces of artwork accepted into this show, and it’s a great accomplishment for teachers and students alike to be able to present artwork of a high quality and standard, while we have been fully remote this school year.”

The artwork was judged on originality, technical skill and personal style. This year’s exhibit will run from April 11 through May 6. Each of the student’s artwork will be hung in the Salmon River Fine Arts Center as well as displayed online for viewing.

Photo Caption 1: Gabriella Greenleaf’s acrylic painting “Mandala Morning”

