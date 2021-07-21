HANNIBAL, NY – Although school is in recess for the summer, several Hannibal Central School District students recently participated in a voluntary program where they learned about different career paths.

The inaugural program provided incoming freshmen with an opportunity to explore a variety of job sectors by visiting local businesses, engaging in conversation and learning what it takes to be a valuable employee.

“We had three days of field trips, and every single one of them was absolutely amazing,” said HCSD career resource specialist Meg Welling. “Each business was so gracious taking time out of their day, and we ended each session with a roundtable discussion and lunch.”

In addition to visiting local businesses, students also attended a legislative meeting to gain a better understanding of the function of government. Participants also spent time at the school discussing careers, budgets and healthy outputs for stress management.

Welling noted that the partnerships the district has fostered with local businesses has been a wonderful way to give students hands-on lessons in career exploration. She expressed her gratitude to Broadwell Hospitality Group, the New York State Fair and Oswego County government for opening their doors to the students and providing real-life learning opportunities.

“Our community agencies and business partners are an invaluable resource for our students,” Welling said. “We are grateful to live in a community that puts our students first.”

