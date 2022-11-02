HANNIBAL, NY – A senior rite of passage in the Hannibal Central School District continues this year as an all-senior cast prepares to take the stage for its fall play, “The Brothers Grimm: Out of Order.”

The comedy will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 in the Hannibal High School auditorium and features some familiar storybook characters. However, the Brothers Grimm storylines are far from traditional, and the play is sure to leave the audience laughing, according to the show’s director, Kelly Smith.

“It starts with brothers Jake and Will Grimm being unable to agree on a script,” Smith said. “They end up getting in a fight, and pages from their two different scripts are mixed up. With little time to perform the show before the principal arrives to see it, chaos ensues as the producer struggles to get everyone on the same page.”

Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door. Advance-sale tickets may be purchased from any cast member or at the high school main office. Concessions are available at intermission and all proceeds directly benefit year-end activities for the class of 2023.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related