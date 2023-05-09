Hannibal Students Celebrate National Reading Month

HANNIBAL – Hannibal Central School District students participated in several literacy activities as part of National Reading Month.

At Fairley, students read “Tomatoes for Neela” during Agricultural Literacy Week and had a chance to plant tomato seeds with Jodi Downs, of Fowler’s Greenhouses and Farm Market. The students learned about greenhouses and the best environment in which to grow tomato plants. Following the activity, they were able to bring their potted seedling home.

In addition to the AG Literacy Week celebration, Fairley students also had a chance to celebrate reading with their families during Seuss Night. The fun-filled evening featured crafts, games and reading activities focused on various book characters such as the Cat in the Hat and Pete the Cat.

“These activities are a wonderful way for families to get involved and share the love of reading across generations,” said Fairley Elementary Principal Amy Bird. “We have an incredible team of students, staff, families and community members who make events like this such a success.”

