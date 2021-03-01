HANNIBAL, NY – Students from eight Oswego County school districts recently raced around the world – virtually – while testing their knowledge, problem-solving abilities and perseverance along the way.

The event was part of the Oswego County Academic Youth League competition “Race Around the World,” which pitted teams of students against one another to navigate through a virtual escape room. The virtual journey prompted critical thinking as students had to crack the airport codes before moving on to the next stop in the race.

“They visited eight countries and we used Zoom breakout rooms to facilitate the competition,” said OCAY League Coordinator Caitlin White, a teacher from Sandy Creek. “The students did a great job and we are really proud of them!”

Each team received a score based on their performance throughout the various challenges, their finish time and if they had to utilize any hints, with the Hannibal Central School District contingent earning the win.

The first-place Warrior team was comprised of Austin Calkins, Emma Deloff, Mason Garbus, Thomas Kenyon, Phillip Nosko and Lucas Mason.

Rounding out the top three were the second-place team from Pulaski and the Fulton City School District participants, who came in third.

OCAY League was organized in the spring of 1997 with the idea that academics merit a standing comparable to athletics. Students’ academic skills are challenged and showcased in a wide variety of competitive events that emphasize scholastic excellence, team building, leadership and creativity.

A particular strength of the league is its emphasis on cooperative problem-solving. OCAY League is coordinated through the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation’s gifted and talented program.

