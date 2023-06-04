HANNIBAL, NY – Dennis M. Kenney Middle School recently underwent a remarkable transformation as its hallways turned into a captivating gallery of student work during the event called ‘DMK on Display.’

Throughout the evening, students and their families explored the school, admiring a wide array of projects showcased. Everything from artwork to grown plants to historical projects were on display. Even the refreshments were student-made in family and consumer science class.

Following the exhibition of student work, an entertaining talent show took place in the cafeteria. The show encompassed skits, songs and dance routines, performed by the talented students.

According to Shawn Morgan, the Principal of DMK, the evening served as an excellent platform for parents to witness the incredible learning journey their children have embarked on throughout the year.

