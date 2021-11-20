WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont is once again hosting its time honored tradition of its holiday senior luncheon but with a twist.

Now in its 23rd year, Tops is pleased to be the sponsor of this annual event through its Neighbors Helping Neighbors program. Instead of a sit down luncheon, a free take away meal of either turkey or ham will be available on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm right at the Tops store in Hannibal (409 Fulton St.) store.

To keep things festive, entertainment will be provided by Jack & Faye/Anybody’s Guess. To learn more on this or other events at Tops Friendly Market in Hannibal, please contact Debbie Davis, deli manager for Tops, at (315) 564-6318.

