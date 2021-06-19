HANNIBAL, NY – After an academic year filled with challenges, learning and growth, nearly 50 Fairley Elementary School UPK students are ready to move on to kindergarten in the fall.

The students recently celebrated all they have accomplished with year-end graduation ceremonies where they earned certificates and received treats from Hannibal Home and School Inc. Teachers Deb Musa and Kim Przychodzen thanked the families and colleagues for adapting to a school year like no other and lauded the students for their efforts.

“They’ve worked very hard to bring their best,” Musa said. “They’ve learned so much and made new friendships along the way.”

Superintendent Christopher Staats and Principal Amy Bird echoed those sentiments and extended their gratitude, noting that perseverance was the emerging theme of the year.

“This year has been challenging in many ways,” Bird said. “We appreciate your flexibility. I am proud of each and every one of you. Always remember, you are strong. You are capable. You are Warriors!”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...