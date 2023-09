HANNIBAL, NY – The Hannibal Central School District’s youngest students recently had an opportunity to take a peek at their classrooms and meet their teachers during an orientation and get-together.

Students enrolled in Universal Pre-Kindergarten and kindergarten at Fairley Elementary learned where their classrooms were located, met their classmates, boarded a school bus and enjoyed a snack to wrap up the afternoon.

