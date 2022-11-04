FULTON – In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month Hardcore Fit in Fulton held a special event featuring a 90 minute dance class as well as vendors selling their handmade crafts.

Participants dressed in pink and were welcomed with educational information from Oswego County Opportunities Cancer Services Program Coordinator Carolyn Handville. Those in attendance learned of the importance of regular cancer screenings and the many services, including free breast, cervical and colon cancer screenings, that available to uninsured men and women aged 40-64, through the North Country Cancer Services Program. To learn more about Hardcore FIT Fulton contact Jessica Baldwin at (315) 289-7176-1804.

For more information on OCO’s Cancer Services Program, or to schedule an appointment, contact Carolyn Handville at 315-592-0830 or visit oco.org.

