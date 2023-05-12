HANNIBAL – An evening of games, activities and exercise returns to Fairley Elementary School on May 25 as plans for Healthy Family Night are being finalized.

The annual event is slated for 5-7 p.m. and will feature a variety of community agencies, nonprofit organizations and local businesses. Participants will include Hannibal Tops, the Child Advocacy Center, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Catholic Charities, Hannibal Library, Oswego County Opportunities, Ontario Orchards, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department and more.

In addition to the participating organizations, other activities will be happening throughout the building as well. The scholastic book fair will be held in conjunction with the event, and there will be opportunities for attendees to play Wii Fit games, participate in yoga, and enter to win some prizes.

“We are so grateful to everyone who makes this event such a success year after year,” said Hannibal Central School District psychologist Brittany Meier, who organizes the event alongside Fairley social worker Maggie Olon. “This year we will have some great prizes donated by the Sports Boosters, Wegmans, Chuck Hafner’s Garden Center, the Fulton YMCA and Stewart’s Shops. We’ll also have bowling passes, bikes and scooters as raffle items. We’re looking forward to seeing our HCSD families on the 25th!”

