OSWEGO – The Holiday History Shoppe will once again be open for your holiday shopping needs beginning on Saturday, Nov. 30 and continuing Wednesdays through Saturdays throughout the month of December. The shoppe will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the City of Oswego Downtown Visitor Center, 201 W. First St., Oswego.

Museums and historical societies from around the county have stocked the shelves with various items and memorabilia. These community partners include the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, Fort Ontario State Historic Site, Richardson-Bates House Museum, Safe Haven Museum, Oswego Valley Railroad Association, Mexico Historical Society, Friends of Fulton History, Oswego Public Library, CMOO and more.

Items sold at the Holiday History Shoppe make great gifts and the proceeds benefit local museums and organizations that preserve and present Oswego County’s rich history to residents and visitors. Each purchase supports these groups as they work to promote Oswego County’s significant role in commercial, industrial, farming, maritime and military history.

The Holiday History Shoppe plans to have extended hours during Christmas week until Christmas Eve, and additional dates may be added.

The historical organizations express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the City of Oswego for providing the space for the Holiday History Shoppe.

For more information about the Holiday History Shoppe or to sign up to volunteer, call the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at 315-342-0480 or visit https://hlwmm.org/.

