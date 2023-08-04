OSWEGO COUNTY – The Friends of History in Fulton and the John Wells Pratt House Museum present the 12th annual Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11 and 12. The commemoration includes a shooting event, shotgun displays, a banquet and more.

Festivities kick off on Friday at the John Wells Pratt House Museum, 177 S. First St., Fulton. Visit the Hunter Arms Gallery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to explore the exhibit with information on Hunter bicycles and fans as well as L.C. Smith guns.

On Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., L.C. Smith and Hunter Arms memorabilia and Kraus paintings will be on display at the museum. There is no fee to visit the displays at the museum, but donations are appreciated.

A shooting event will be held on Saturday at the Pathfinder Fish and Game Club, 116 Crescent Rd., Fulton. Entry fees are $25 to $30 for each category. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the shoot starts at 9 a.m.

On Saturday evening, an awards banquet will be held at RFH’s Hide-A-Way, 1058 Co. Rte. 57, Phoenix. The buffet-style dinner is $30 per person and registration is required. The cash bar opens at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m.

Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend celebrates the former Hunter Arms factory in Fulton, where renown L.C. Smith guns were made for more than 50 years. The event attracts L.C. Smith and Hunter Arms gun collectors and enthusiasts from across the country every year.

The John Wells Pratt House Museum hosts a number of permanent exhibits and displays relating to family life, manufacturing, farming, recreation, retail, police and firemen, veterans, physicians and more. The museum is currently open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information or to register for any Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend events, contact the John Wells Pratt House Museum at 315-598-4616 or [email protected].

