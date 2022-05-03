OSWEGO COUNTY – Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc. (ICP) will join community organizations across the country in observing Provider Appreciation Day® on May 6 to celebrate the efforts of local child care providers.

Provider Appreciation Day is celebrated the Friday before Mother’s Day every year to recognize child care providers, teachers and other educators of young children everywhere.

Child Care Aware® of America (CCAoA) convenes Provider Appreciation Day each year to amplify our nation’s collective gratitude for those who support the social, emotional and physical care of our youngest children.

“The past two years have presented many challenges to child care providers including fluctuating enrollment, temporary closures due to quarantines and illness, associated loss of income, and staffing shortages to name a few.” said Brandy Koproski, Executive Director of ICP. “We are grateful to the child care providers in our County and their dedication to safe, high quality child care for the families in our communities.”

“Child care providers were ‘essential’ long before the pandemic. They keep our children safe, nurture their curiosity and prepare them for a lifetime of learning and growth,” said Lynette M. Fraga, Ph.D., CEO of Child Care Aware® of America. “Together with our network of Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies, nonprofit and business partners, we invite you to join us in thanking and celebrating child care providers across the nation.”

ICP, which houses the Child Care & Development Council of Oswego County, recognizes both the sacrifices made and commitment demonstrated by providers in the face of such trying times. ICP has supported providers through these unprecedented challenges by assisting with the navigation of emergency regulations as well as various funding opportunities through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Provider Appreciation Day was started in 1996 by a group of volunteers in New Jersey, who saw the need to recognize the tireless efforts of providers who care for children of working parents. Support for this event has grown each year and recognition presently includes Child Care Resource & Referral agencies, child care advocates, community-based organizations, government entities, business leaders, and individuals throughout the United States.

The Provider Appreciation Day website, providerappreciation.org includes:

Ideas for celebration

Resources, including a sample letter to request a proclamation from your local government officials, and templates to create certificates or thank you cards for providers

Video tool for parents and community members to thank their local child care provider

ICP’s Child Care & Development Council is dedicated to promoting and supporting the development of quality, affordable and accessible child care services in Oswego County. To accomplish this, we offer free services for child care providers, individuals interested in opening a child care program, and families searching for child care. For more information, please visit www.icpoc.org or call 315-343-2344.

