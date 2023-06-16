PHOENIX, NY – The John C. Birdlebough High School in Phoenix, NY announces their Valedictorian, Salutatorian speakers for the 2023 high school commencement services:

Valedictorian Alexander Whaley

A dedication to his studies and a drive to succeed propelled John C. Birdlebough High School senior Alexander Whaley to the top of his graduating class.

Whaley, the JCB Class of 2023 valedictorian, has excelled in all academic subjects but found a particular interest in science. He plans on pursuing a degree in physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

“It’s the most interesting field I can pursue,” Whaley said. “I’d ultimately like to work private research and development.”

While Whaley is eager to look ahead to his future, he took some time to reflect on his experience in the Phoenix Central School District. He was involved in Dollars for Scholars, National Honor Society and Ski Club. In addition, he served as an IT assistant and was a member of the golf team.

“This district has exposed me to a great many different perspectives I would not otherwise see,” Whaley said.

Alexander, the son of Christopher and Ludmila Whaley, noted that his success stemmed from hard work behind the scenes and a commitment to his studies.

“I attribute my success to my dedication to achieving a singular purpose,” he said.

Salutatorian Cody Perry

For John C. Birdlebough High School student Cody Perry, becoming class salutatorian was among the many honors he received during his senior year.

The standout student was also recognized as a Presidential Youth of the Year Award winner for his contributions and volunteer efforts within the Phoenix community. He also received several scholarships, awards and senior keys for academic accomplishments and service.

“I attribute my success to my teachers and families that helped mentor me and encourage me to overachieve,” Perry said. “I’d like to be remembered as a determined student, but also a good down-to-earth friend that anyone can talk to.”

Perry was a multi-sport athlete for the Firebirds, participating in golf and track and field. He also was a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council, where he served as the class vice president.

In the fall, Perry will attend Rochester Institute of Technology where he plans on studying civil engineering. Eventually he would like to pursue a career in the field, working to improve many aspects of our society’s infrastructure.

Cody is the son of Jason and Cathie Perry.

