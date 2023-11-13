JCB Hosts Successful Blood Drive

PHOENIX, NY – John C. Birdlebough High School in Phoenix recently hosted its first blood drive of the school year. Thanks to an abundance of donors, the school surpassed its collection goal for the day.

Members of the school’s National Honor Society chapter helped work the event, and provided donors with refreshments and a shirt, thanking them for their donation. One unit of blood collected can help save up to three lives. During the event, volunteers collected enough blood to help save up to 81 lives. Throughout the history of this event at JCB, there have been over 1,300 units of blood collected, which equates to helping thousands of people.

“This is an amazing way to give back and help those in need,” said Angela Neiss, the NHS Advisor at JBC. “The next drive will be March 15. 2024. Thank you to everyone involved with this event, especially all those that donated or tried to donate.”

Photo caption: A donor happily giving blood during the recent blood at JCB High School in Phoenix.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...