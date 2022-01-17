PHOENIX – Three John C. Birdlebough High School students recently combined for 12 awards in the CNY Scholastic Art Awards program.

The annual competition features student artwork across a variety of mediums, with awards presented to the most elite submissions. This year, nearly 4,000 pieces of artwork were submitted by students representing school districts across Central New York. From there, a panel of 70 professional artists, educators and photographers selected award-winners for the exhibit.

The judges selected winning artwork created by JCB students Arlin Russo (one Gold Key, one Silver Key and one Honorable Mention); Kylie Russo (four Gold Keys, three Silver Keys and one Honorable Mention) and Erika Dygert (one Honorable Mention).

“We are so proud of their accomplishments and inspired by their work,” said JCB art and photography teacher Chris Barrett.

Their award-winning work will be on display in the Whitney Applied Technology Center on the Onondaga Community College campus now through March 5.

