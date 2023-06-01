PHOENIX, NY – John C. Birdlebough High School juniors and seniors recently gathered outside the school to witness a mock DWI vehicle crash in advance of the summer driving season. Statistics show teen drivers are at a higher risk of being involved in serious accidents between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and the mock DWI scene was designed to show students the grim reality of impaired driving.

The biennial event, hosted by the JCB SADD Club and coordinated in conjunction with local first responders and community members, had students portray passengers and drivers in a staged fatal accident scene. In this setup, there was one drunk driver, one deceased, two seriously injured victims and four victims with minor injuries. One of the victims with minor injuries was able to call 911.

As the scene enfolded, it took several minutes for emergency personnel to arrive. “Most of these students have not witnessed a collision firsthand, so they do not know what occurs,” said organizer and JCB teacher Billie Tierney. “Having the students witness how emergency responders triage and treat victims shows the importance of how quickly they need to respond and attend to each victim.”

Phoenix Police arrived first and assessed the scene, while determining the resources needed. Officer Scott Maynard administered a field sobriety test to the intoxicated driver and the driver was arrested. Phoenix firefighters used “the jaws of life” to remove the roofs of the cars; the injured victims were treated and transported by Menter Ambulance; the county coroner then arrived; and the deceased was taken away in a hearse for an autopsy.

Students then went to the auditorium, where the mock scene continued as they saw the legal process play out, listened to a victim impact statement, and watched as the funeral was held for the crash victim. “I’ll never again get to celebrate another Halloween, Thanksgiving or Christmas. I’ll never celebrate my birthday again,” the voice of the deceased said to the students from behind stage. “I’ll never get to graduate and attend Syracuse University to pursue my dreams of becoming a sports broadcaster.”

Tierney noted that just one, single fatal accident is all-encompassing and has a reach that extends beyond just one person. “Allowing the students to see the death notification and funeral scene brings the idea that not only the family involved grieves, but friends, the school and community are all impacted,” she said. “I know the mock scene today was difficult to watch, but I hope it has a lasting effect on our students and encourages them to make good choices in the future.”

