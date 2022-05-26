PHOENIX, NY – John C. Birdlebough High School has announced its Class of 2022 valedictorian and salutatorian as Kylie Russo and Larissa MacDonald respectively.

Although the past few years were far from normal amid a global pandemic, John C. Birdlebough’s High School valedictorian Kylie Russo found her sense of normalcy and comfort through art.

Her passion for art kept her grounded during uncertain times and translated into award-winning artwork along the way. She hopes to follow her passion at the next level at Rochester Institute of Technology where she will pursue a major in illustration.

“I believe majoring in illustration will be beneficial to what I want to do for my future,” Russo said. “Eventually, I would like to be a character concept designer for entertainment and draw and write my own series of graphic novels.”

During her high school career, Russo’s artwork was selected for numerous honors and exhibits. She even accomplished a feat at JCB that no other student had before as she earned the Scholastic Art and Writing National Gold Medal, which provided her with her most memorable high school moment.

In addition to being a talented artist, Russo was actively involved in community service projects. She rang the bell during the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign and also participated in Earth Day cleanups around the village of Phoenix.

For Russo, the daughter of Miki Cromie and James Russo, juggling multiple academic and community responsibilities wasn’t without challenges. However, she always persevered and worked hard to accomplish her goals.

“I attribute my success to my drive to ensure a stable future for myself and to pursue my dreams,” Russo said. “I would encourage my classmates to work toward achieving the dreams they personally want to obtain, not what others believe they ‘would be better off’ pursuing.”

Fueled by a competitive spirit, John C. Birdlebough High School salutatorian Larissa MacDonald hopes her hard work will translate into continued success at the collegiate level.

MacDonald will attend the University at Albany in the fall. She plans on majoring in chemistry to become a cosmetic chemist upon earning her degree.

While she is excited and looking toward the future, she also took some time to reflect on her time as a Phoenix student. MacDonald took advantage of the opportunity to participate in various clubs, teams and organizations during her four years at JCB. She was a member of the competition dance team, softball team, National Honor Society, Leadership and Student Council. She also participated in community service activities, held a part-time job and was a math tutor.

“My most memorable high school moment was participating in different school activities with my friends,” MacDonald said. “The school district helped shape me as a student and person by giving me multiple opportunities to better myself and my community.”

As MacDonald prepares for the next step, she was quick to credit her parents, Kristin and William MacDonald, as well as JCB staff members for her success in the classroom and beyond.

“I attribute my success to my parents and teachers for always keeping me on task and being supportive,” she said, noting that she hopes her classmates will remember her as well-rounded, helpful and friendly.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...